Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.75

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 753232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.95 ($0.36).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.15. The firm has a market cap of £68.01 million, a PE ratio of -224.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £50,240 ($66,367.24). Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

