Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.75

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 753232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.95 ($0.36).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Watkin Jones Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Watkin Jones
In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £50,240 ($66,367.24). Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
About Watkin Jones
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
