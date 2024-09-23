Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

