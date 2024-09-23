Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 118,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 204,773 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEST shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $611.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $388,153.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $388,153.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at $128,854,346.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEST. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

