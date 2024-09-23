Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,533,000 after buying an additional 884,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

