Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

