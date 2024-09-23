Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.44. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 174,956 shares trading hands.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why eBay Stock Is the Steady Performer You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.