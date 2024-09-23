Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.44. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 174,956 shares trading hands.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

