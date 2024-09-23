William F. Leimkuhler Sells 10,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. 160,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,024. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Argan’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 32.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

