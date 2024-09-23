WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.57

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 49329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $948.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

