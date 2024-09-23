XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 138451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.13 ($0.17).

XP Factory Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £21.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

