Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

REGN stock opened at $1,145.03 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,032.63.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,282.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,111.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

