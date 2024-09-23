Xponance Inc. Has $52.91 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $80,751,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

