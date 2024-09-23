Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

LMT opened at $571.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

