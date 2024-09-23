Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,717 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management stock opened at $204.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

