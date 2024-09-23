Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after acquiring an additional 387,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $433,709,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $268.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $271.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

