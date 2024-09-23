Xponance Inc. Sells 4,320 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $109.87 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

