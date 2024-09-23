Yu Fan Takes Position in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 789,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. Alumis makes up approximately 13.7% of Yu Fan’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALMS. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,067,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth $8,229,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Alumis during the second quarter valued at $4,123,000.

Get Alumis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Alumis Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $11.47 on Monday. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($21.53). Analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alumis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.