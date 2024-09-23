Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,380,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,730,008.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AVPT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. 1,382,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,360. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth about $17,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2,948.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 532,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 198.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 345,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

