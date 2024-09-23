ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $20.06

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $20.72. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,092,957 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

