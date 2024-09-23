Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Zoetis stock opened at $192.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

