1,029 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in FTI Consulting by 6.5% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $227.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.03 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

