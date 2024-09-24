1,044 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,832 shares of company stock worth $7,074,887. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.