10,797 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 525.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in REV Group by 257.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

