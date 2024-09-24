12,306 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

PBR stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

