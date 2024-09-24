140,878 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,996,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,137,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $179.53.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

