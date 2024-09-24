15,500 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

