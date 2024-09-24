16,139 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Shares of HUM opened at $312.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

