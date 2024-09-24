1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

