2,113 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $90,774.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,585,418.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,165. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

