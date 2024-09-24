2,378 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.