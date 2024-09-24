25,440 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,132,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,132,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,355 shares of company stock worth $11,957,418. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HCP. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

