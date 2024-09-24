272 Capital LP Purchases Shares of 417,633 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 417,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. SolarWinds accounts for approximately 2.5% of 272 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 272 Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of SolarWinds at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

