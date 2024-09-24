37,791 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 99.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

