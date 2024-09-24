453,239 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 453,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,870.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,759 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

