4,852 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $705.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $715.66.
In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
