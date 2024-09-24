5,027 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $407.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.10. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

