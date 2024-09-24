68,036 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Acquired by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. 272 Capital LP owned 0.09% of Similarweb as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 38.3% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 259,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Similarweb stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.85. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

