91,767 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Shares of AME stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

