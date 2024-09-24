9,320 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

EQT Stock Up 3.3 %

EQT stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.