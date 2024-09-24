A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 265,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.