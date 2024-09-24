AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.52

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 10736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About AB Conservative Buffer ETF
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
