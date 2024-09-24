Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.35

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 248649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 250.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,070,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

