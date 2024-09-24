Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Trading 15.3% Higher

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 50,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 62,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Acasta Enterprises Stock Up 15.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19.
Acasta Enterprises Company Profile
Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.
