Accenture (ACN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ACN opened at $339.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.31.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.