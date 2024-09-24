ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $412,019.75 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $130,109.98.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.
- On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48.
- On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $18,117.75.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $52,311.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.9 %
ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 25,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,029. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 100.49 and a quick ratio of 100.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
