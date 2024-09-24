Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) shot up 27.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 934,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 987,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

