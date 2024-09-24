ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.09

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 378369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,663 shares of company stock worth $14,179,490 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.