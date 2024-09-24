AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) COO Sells $281,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 1,052,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 183,135 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

