AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 214,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,110,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

