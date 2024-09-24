Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

ATGE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. 262,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

