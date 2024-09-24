Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.25

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
