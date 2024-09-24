Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.25

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 11.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.